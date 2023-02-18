Despite the Assam version of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress party will not be able to return to power in the state till 2036, Minister Pijush Hazarika said on Saturday.

According to him, there will be no vacancy for the Chief Minister’s chair for the next 13 years in Assam.

“I can not say what will happen after that, but the Congress has no chance up to 2036,” he mentioned.

Hazarika also took a jibe at state Congress leaders for recent controversy after the party’s leader in the assembly Debabrata Saikia shot a letter to the state Congress president Bhupen Bora expressing displeasure over some issues.

The minister said, “I have read Saikia’s letter, and he has raised some important issues. Actually, in Congress party there has been no importance left for the senior leaders. They are not given due respect, and that is how the party is running.”

Meanwhile, Bora has mentioned a number of times that he would not let an alliance happen between Congress and Badruddin Ajmal’s party AIUDF till he is in the state Congress president’s post.

“It will be good if he (Bora) can continue his stand, but the state Congress president’s situation is very shaky,” Hazarika said.

