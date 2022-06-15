INDIA

Cong workers protesting outside ED office detained by Delhi Police

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached the Enforcement Directorate office for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the party workers, accompanied by senior leaders staged a protest outside the ED office against the government.

Several Congress workers, including women, were detained by the Delhi Police.

All the people were stopped at least 1 km before the ED office as the police had closed the road by placing barricades.

The Congress workers sat just before the barricade and raised slogans in favour of their leader and against the present dispensation at the Centre.

