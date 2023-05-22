The Congress has hinted that it will take a decision on supporting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, which is at loggerheads with the Centre over the services matter, in the Parliament, ahead of the Monsoon Session.

A Congress source said that a decision on supporting the AAP would be taken after speaking to the party leadership.

He said that the party would decide on opposing the ordinance “ahead of the Monsoon Session”.

The source said that Congress has always talked of strengthening the federal structure and statehood.

However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has been exposed on the development front and they are always in confrontation with the Centre, he added.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal urged the opposition parties to oppose the ‘ordinance’ brought by the Centre to negate the Supreme Court’s judgement placing ‘services’ under the control of the state government in the national capital.

He met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav at his residence here on Sunday, where both the leaders extended their support to the AAP.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will be Delhi chief minister along with chief secretary, Delhi, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi L-G regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters.

However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the L-G shall be final.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the L-G is bound by the advice of the elected government on everything other than public order, police, and land.

The top court stressed that if the government is not able to control and hold to account the officers posted in its service, then its responsibility towards the legislature as well as the public is diluted.

The ordinance came after the apex court gave the Delhi government control of service matters, including the transfer and posting of officers.

