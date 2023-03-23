INDIAWORLD

Congo to host summit of world’s three major forest basins: Spokesperson

Brazzaville, the capital of Congo, will host a summit of the world’s three major forest basins, said the Congolese government’s spokesperson Thierry Moungalla.

The summit, which will bring together the leaders of the countries of the Amazon, Congo, and Borneo-Mekong forest Basins, will address the issues regarding climate change and biodiversity, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesperson on Thursday did not specify the date of the summit.

The Amazon Basin of South America, the Congo Basin in Central Africa, and the Borneo-Mekong Basin in South-East Asia make up 80 per cent of the world’s rainforests and contain two-thirds of its biodiversity.

