ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Congratulating Sunak, Shekhar Kapur shares his experience with racism

NewsWire
0
0

After Rishi Sunak assumed charge as Britain’s 57th Prime Minister, renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for works such as ‘Mr. India’, ‘Masoom’, ‘Bandit Queen and ‘Elizabeth, used the opportunity to recollect the harrowing experiences of the Indian community when he first went to the UK.

Congratulating the new prime minister, Kapoor took to his Twitter and shared a note saying: “When I first went to the UK as a student, Indians were most likely seen sweeping the floors at Heathrow. Or ran corner shops.”

He recalled how he was subjected to racial discrimination by his own friends and was beaten up just because he went out with a white woman.

“My friends randomly called me Abdul and I was beaten up because I dared to go out with a white girl,” Kapur wrote. He studied chartered accountancy in the UK, where he worked for several years in the 1970 as a chartered accountant and management consultant.

Expressing his gratitude to Sunak, Kapur said his elevation was a pivotal part of a global shift. “Thank you #RishiSunak, you are part of a huge global shift,” Kapur wrote.

20221026-210606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sachal Tyagi doesn’t relate to his wicked character in ‘Mann Kee...

    This is not my film, but our film: Priyadarshan on ‘Marakkar…’

    Bollywood mourns the demise of cinematographer Johny Lal

    Vicky, Katrina to reach wedding venue on Monday