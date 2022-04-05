Sharifa Khan, President and CEO of Canada’s largest and longest-running multicultural marketing agency, Balmoral Multicultural announced several new hires and promotions today, resulting from the agency’s unprecedented growth over the past year. Among them, three key executives: Jeffrey Almeida as Senior Vice President and continues as General Manager, and Cannes-winning Donovan D’Souza as Executive Creative Director (ECD) and Keshav Kumar as Executive Media Director.

Staying true to Balmoral’s pioneering DNA, the agency has purchased a brand-new office at premier location at Sheppard and Yonge to support its overall staff growth during the pandemic.

“Owning our new office, new hires and internal promotions are allowing us to create a new office structure, designed specifically with our clients’ needs in mind,” said Khan. “Moreover, there is a recognition that multicultural marketing has to be at the table with brands in Canada and it is and will continue to play an important part in the success of their brand growth.”

A testimony to the above is that in 2021 Balmoral executed over 25 campaigns, for over 15 brands, across 10 categories. And produced over 30 brand OLV’s – most of them original creative – for different ethnic communities.

Khan has been committed to bolstering the agency’s bench strength, in order to stay on the cutting edge in areas across creative, digital, media buying, and client account services. Lily Kwong and Puneet Ahuja was hired as media directors and also an additional six new account servicing, media and creative team members during Covid. She also strongly believes in promoting from within with two long-standing senior member of Balmoral’s team – Lorna Leung and Yuli Wang being promoted to Group Account Directors.

In 2021, Balmoral was the most-awarded multicultural agency in the country. “It gives me great pleasure and I am elated to say this accolade reflects our exceptional growing team, who produced exceptional strategic and creative work for our clients,” said Khan.

Almeida joined Balmoral three years ago, as vice-president, bringing two decades of global advertising experience to the agency and was Vice President of Young and Rubicam, India and COO of Noble Advertising, Dubai with an international roster of clients.

D’Souza was a mid-pandemic hire for Balmoral, and he came to the agency as Creative Director. D’Souza has won several prestigious international advertising and marketing awards. Cannes, Spikes Asia and LIA to mention a few.

Keshav is a seasoned digital marketing expert and has spent more than ten years helping clients across categories targeting mainstream and ethnic consumers. As Executive Media Director he is leading the media team at Balmoral applying a mix of analytical and creative skills to build data-driven solutions hyper targeting multicultural audiences.

Balmoral’s unprecedented growth recently is exemplary of Khan’s longstanding and pioneering track record of success. In 2021, Khan made history, becoming the first multicultural marketer to be inducted into Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends (CMHOL). Since 2004, only 94 luminaries have been granted this prestigious honour.