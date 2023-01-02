INDIA

Congress’ 3-day plenary in Raipur from Feb 24

The Congress on Monday announced that its 85th plenary session will begin from February 24 in Raipur.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress general secretary in-charge Organisation K.C. Venugopal said, “The AICC will hold its 85th Plenary session from 24-26 February. Six issues related to politics, economics, international affairs, agriculture, social justice and youth employment will be discussed.

“CWC elections will also be held during the plenary session,” Venugopal said.

The Congress working committee (CWC) has 25 members, including the party president. Twelve are nominated by the party chief and the rest 12 are elected by the AICC members.

In October, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had set up a 47-member Steering Committee, which included his predecessors Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in place of the CWC.

Ahead of his taking over, all the members of the Congress Working Committee — the party’s highest decision-making authority, AICC general secretaries and in-charges — had tendered their resignation.

