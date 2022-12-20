INDIA

Congress, a party of terrorists: K’taka BJP President

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday alleged that by continously supporting the terrorists, the Congress has turned into a party of “terrorists”.

He was addressing the BJP leaders after inaugurating meeting of state office-bearers Murudeshwara town of Uttara Kannada district, he stated that the Congress is defending terrorists for vote bank politics.

The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah supported terrorism, drug and sand mafia. The drug mafia was contained by the BJP government headed by Yediyurappa and Bommai, he said.

“Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar thinks lightly about the Mangaluru cooker blast. The Congress State President supports divisive forces, anti-nationals and corrupt. Now, it can be called as a party of terrorists,” Kateel stated.

He further stated that before independence and after independence, Savarkar is the only leader to be imprisoned. It’s not only Savarkar, the Congress has also insulted Dr B.R. Ambedkar as well.

Though the Congress came to power in the name of Ambedkar, the party had never given a chance to Ambedkar to contest elections. Even after his demise, the party did not conduct proper final rites for him, Kateel stated.

The Congress is not the same it once used to be before independence. It has changed, he said.

