The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have opposed the proposed amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2021, moved in the Lok Sabha.

Congress has termed the bill as retrograde, anti-democratic and an insult to the people of Delhi

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said: “The demand is for enlarged legislative powers to Delhi and the will of the people. On the contrary, the proposed amendments will make the Delhi government less than a municipality and rob the people of any kind of representative government.

“Under the proposed amendments, the L-G appointed by the Central government will become a Viceroy exercising all powers according to the wishes of his master.

“The people must resist the amendments. The Opposition must vote against the amendments.”

Also in a tweet, party leader and former Union Minister, Manish Tewari said: “Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 effectively buries democracy in Delhi 10 fathoms deep. If passed elected govt and Assembly would be mere petitioners in L-G’s Durbar.

“L-G would now rule Delhi more aggressively as MHA Viceroy.”

As a show of protest, AAP members staged a protest in front of the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Centre tabled the new bill in the Lok Sabha, which is an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and also seeks to better define the role of the Council of Ministers and the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) in Delhi.

As per reports, the Bill is proposed to give more powers to the L-G.

