Congress accuses BJP over delay in formation of Maha govt

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) As stalemate continued in Maharashtra over government formation due to differences between BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, the Congress on Friday said it is keeping a close watch on the developments and has not taken any stand on supporting Shiv Sena.

Senior party leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan targeted the BJP over the problems in formation of government in Maharashtra even a week after declaration of Assembly results, saying it was unable to handle its ally Shiv Sena.

Speaking to IANS after meeting Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Chavan said: “BJP is responsible for the situation as it is unable to handle its own ally and it has nothing to take with us.”

Asked if the Congress was mulling the idea of supporting the Shiv Sena from outside, he said his party has taken no stand on it.

“We are waiting and watching in Maharashtra, and all the decisions will be taken by the highest level of the Congress,” he added.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat also met Venugopal at the party headquarters along with senior party leaders Manikrao Thackerey and Vijay Wadettiwar.

“This was the first meeting after the Maharashtra Assembly elections with Venugopal and we had discussion on the party’s performance in the elections,” Thorat said.

To a question over their meeting with party interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, he said she “has said that we need to discuss the results of all constituencies with Venugopal.”

Asked if the Congress was mulling support to Shiv Sena, he said: “We don’t have any such strategy… we are following the wait and watch policy.”

With the Shiv Sena insisting on rotational chief ministership and the BJP refusing to blink, the stalemate between the saffron parties continues.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut even met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to pressurise the BJP.

On Thursday, former state Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan also met Pawar to seek his advice.

The BJP won 104 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena won 56, the Congress and the NCP bagged 44 and 54 seats respectively.

–IANS

