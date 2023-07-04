INDIA

Congress alleges NCST Chairman forced to resign for objecting to dilution of forest laws

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the government after National Commission on Scheduled Caste (NCST) Harsh Chouhan resigned eight months before the completion of his term, saying he was forced to resign for objecting to dilution of forest laws.

“In February 2021, Harsh Chouhan was appointed as Chairperson of the National Commission on Scheduled Tribes (NCST), a Constitutional body. He has been taking — like many activists and I have done — very strong objections to the way forest laws have been diluted in the last two years that hurt the interests of adivasis (tribals). He has confronted the Environment and Forests Ministry boldly.

“Now he has paid the price for his commitment and courage. He has been forced to resign 8 months before his term ends. So much for the Modi government’s concerns for the welfare of tribal communities and the independence of Constitutional authorities,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said.

Chouhan’s resignation was accepted by the President on June 27. He was appointed chairperson of NCST in February 2021.

The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the NCST are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge.

