Former AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar has appealed to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who is Goan, to express his sincere reaction on alleged remarks of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that 90 per cent of the crimes are committed by migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“May we humbly request HE Governor of Bihar @rajendraarlekar, as the Head of the State, to express his sincere reaction to the most derogatory statement of @goacm @DrPramodPSawant that 90% involved in crimes committed in Goa are from Bihar & UP.@INCIndiaA@INCBihar @NitishKumar,” Chodankar tweeted.

“Sawant would have also thought of civil officers working under him, including IAS, IPS, IFS etc, from Bihar and UP that he is also hurting sentiments of these proud sons-of-the-soil when he generalised them as criminals. Will he continue trusting these migrant-officers while proudly carrying such a chauvinistic mindset? Does he belong to ‘Bharatiya Janata’ Party or ‘Fanatic Goans’ Party?,” Chodankar questioned.

On Monday during labour day programme, Sawant had warned contractors and employers that “maximum crimes committed in Goa are by migrant labourers”, as he asked them to obtain ‘Goa Labour Card’ before engaging them in the work.

“After committing any crime here, the migrant labourer goes back to his native state and then it becomes difficult to nab him or her. If we see the ratio, 90 per cent of the crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers. Be it from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or other areas, I am not going into the details,” Sawant had said.

He also said that if the migrant labourers are registered with the labour department, the government can get data of their address and other details, which can help the police to investigate any case.

“At least if we have their identities, they will restrain themselves from committing crime, fearing arrest. Hence, it is the responsibility of the contractors and employers to get their labour cards done,” Sawant had said.

However, on Wednesday, Sawant issued clarification that some political leaders twisted his statement. “My speech was in Konkani language on Labours day. It is twisted by political leaders. They should watch that video again and understand Konkani well,” he said.

“I was stressing on the importance of the labour card. I never tried to hurt any migrant labour. However, if anyone is hurt, I express my regret for it,” Sawant said.

20230504-133803