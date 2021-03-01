The Congress has appointed seven new presidents for district unit in Deoria, Maharajganj, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Bulandshahr, and Lucknow City (South).

An official statement from the All India Congress Committee said that the Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of presidents of seven district/city Congress committees in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

Ramji Giri has been appointed president of Deoria district, Sharad Singh Babloo for Maharajganj district, Rajiv Narayan Mishra for Jalaun district, Amit Kumar Pandey for Kanpur Nagar .

The DCC of Unnao district will have Arti Bajpai as its president and Bulandshahr District and Lucknow City (South) will have Sheopal Singh and Dilpreet Singh, respectively.

