INDIA

Congress appoints Chavda as legislative party leader, Parmar is deputy leader

All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Anklav MLA Amit Chavda as the Congress Legislative Party Leader while Shailesh Parmar, MLA from Danilimda will be the Deputy Leader.

It has asked leaders to communicate the same and impress upon the Speaker to see that the the party gets Leader of Opposition post. Feelers from the ruling party indicate that it is not in a mood to entertain the request, as Congress does not have 10 per cent MLAs of the total 182 seats of the Gujarat Assembly.

Chavda belongs to OBC community and Parmar from Dalit Community, with this development party has hinted that very soon there will be change of guard in the state organisation, there is all possibility that party may appoint GPCC president from upper caste community or tribal leader.

According to party sources, chances of a Patel leader to be GPCC are bright, and the front contender for the post are senior leaders like Virji Thummar, former Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, and vice president Jitubhai Patel, from tribal community front runner for the post is Vansda MLA Anant Patel.

