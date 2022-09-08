INDIA

Congress appoints J.P. Agarwal as in-charge for MP

Former Delhi Congress chief Jai Prakash Agarwal has been appointed as AICC in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, replacing Mukul Wasnik.

“Hon’ble Congress President has accepted the request of Mukul Wasnik to relieve him from his current responsibility as General Secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh so that he can oversee other organisational matters,” read an AICC release.

Agarwal will take charge of his new role with immediate effect.

“Mukul Wasnik will continue as General Secretary, AICC. The party appreciates his contributions as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh,” the release said.

