INDIALIFESTYLE

Congress appoints observers for 3 poll-bound NE states

NewsWire
0
0

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday appointed a senior observer and six observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in the three poll-bound northeastern states — Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a communication to the party leaders of the three northeastern states said that Member of Parliament and Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik will be senior observer for three states — Meghalaya, Nagaland Tripura.

According to the communication, MP Benny Behanan and former parliamentarian J.D. Seelam would be observers for Meghalaya while Francisco Sardinha and K. Jayakumar, both members of Parliament would be observers for Nagaland while senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and MP Abdul Khaleque would be observers for Tripura.

The Congress, which once ruled all the three northeastern states — Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, is now not even a formidable opposition force in these states.

The grand old party has no MLA in Nagaland and Sudip Roy Barman, a former BJP minister, is now the lone party legislator in Tripura.

Two of the five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya — Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohendro Rapsang — joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on December 19.

According to the Meghalaya assembly record, the Congress now has three MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

However, the three legislators are likely to join other parties soon.

The Congress had earlier suspended all the five party MLAs for hobnobbing with the NPP leadership, specially the Chief Minister and NPP National President Conrad K. Sangma.

20221226-180605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Satyendar Jain’s masseur turns out to be a ‘Ghodiwala’

    2019 Ayodhya verdict does not cover Places of Worship Act, SG...

    Not a single minister involved in land scam: Goa CM

    Stalin inaugurates vaccine drive for precautionary dose in Chennai