Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appointed appointed observers for the successful planning and implementation of the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’, which will be a follow-up activity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ will commence on January 26 and continue for the next two months. The plenary session will be held in Raipur in February.

In total, 26 observers have been appointed who will look after one or more states. Milind Deora has been appointed for Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman amd Diu; Subhash Chopra will look after Haryana; Prithviraj Chavan has been appointed for Karnataka; Deepender Hooda for Uttar Pradesh; Ajay Kumar Lallu for Uttarakhand; while Ghulam Ahmad Mir has been appointed observer for West Bengal amd Andaman & Nicobar, among others.

The event will be telecast live on giant screens at important places in every state.

As part of the programme, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead an all-women march in each state capital and read out a ‘women’s manifesto’ as the Congress gears up to take the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ to the booth level.

Apart from Priyanka’s all-women march, Congress workers will also distribute letters written by Rahul Gandhi and a charge-sheet against the BJP government to every person.

After the Yatra, a block level convention will be held in each district which will be attended by the state Congress president and senior leaders.

