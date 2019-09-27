Congress appoints Rohan Gupta as social media head

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Congress appointed Rohan Gupta as its social media head on Saturday. The department was earlier headed by Kannada actress Divya Spandana Ramya.

Gupta hails from Gujarat and is perceived to be close to party treasurer Ahmed Patel.

Ramya had resigned from her post after the party’s debacle in the general elections held earlier this year.

She was considered close to former party chief Rahul Gandhi and was once elected Member of Parliament from Karnataka.

–IANS

