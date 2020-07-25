Congress appoints two spokespersons

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) After sacking one of its major TV faces Sanjay Jha as the party spokesperson, to bolster communication strategy, the Congress, here on Saturday, appointed Shama Mohammed and Mohan Prakash as national spokespersons.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved appointment of Mohan Prakash and Shama Mohammed,” Congress communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a brief statement.

Shama Mohammed, who has been functioning as the party’s media panelist, is from Kerala and Mohan Prakash, a veteran leader, is from Rajasthan.

Jha was sacked as the spokesperson following publication of an article, which was critical of the party leadership.

