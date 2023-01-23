The Congress has decided not to vote for any party in the mayoral polls in Delhi. The first meeting to elect the MCD Mayor on January 6 was adjourned due to a ruckus in the House over the oath administered to the aldermen nominated by the L-G.

With the AAP and the BJP slugging it out for the Delhi Mayor’s post, the AAP has attacked the Congress for helping the BJP through the backdoor for not voting for it. Congress ex-MLA Anil Bhardwaj said: “The ruckus witnessed at the civic centre when the Mayoral election was set to take place was very shameful as both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party councillors betrayed the confidence of the people to indulge in hooliganism and undermine democratic norms in the greed for power.”

He said that the Congress councillors were committed to take up the issues of the people, and find solutions to the problems, and not for personal power and glory. He said that it was surprising that the AAP, with a voting strength of over 150, was rattled, making unsubstantiated allegations against the Congress and trying to threaten the Congress councillors.

But the Congress does not want to repeat the 2013 fiasco when the party supported the AAP to form the government in Delhi — despite opposition from outgoing Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit — but the Arvind Kejriwal-led party junked the Congress after 49 days and in subsequent election, the Congress was decimated. Presently, the Congress has neither a MLA nor an MP in Delhi.

20230123-193405