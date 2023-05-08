Countering the statement of former Goa Chief Minister Churchill Alemao that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought peace to the nation, Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Monday questioned why did the Prime Minister fail to control the situation in Manipur.

“Churchill Alemao has given ‘AMBASSADOR OF PEACE’ certificate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has claimed that peace prevailed in India only after Modi became the PM. Congress challenges Alemao to visit Manipur with that peace Certificate,” Chodankar, former Secretary of AICC, said.

Alemao had recently said that “after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, peace has prevailed in the nation. Earlier bomb blasts were taking place in which innocent people died. Now bomb blasts are not taking place. Peace is important in life, which the BJP has given and I praise them for the same”.

Targeting Alemao, Chodankar said, “Instead of bringing peace in Manipur by controlling the situation, Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah is busy campaigning in Karnataka to gain votes. For the BJP, winning elections is primary and peace is secondary.”

He also claimed that the Congress governments had restored peace in the Northeast, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other states with a lot of sacrifices, a struggle which has been diluted and destroyed by the BJP in the last nine years only for taking political advantage.

“The division of Indians on the basis of region, religion and caste by the BJP is harming communal harmony and peace in our country, which is leading to bloodbath,” Chodankar said, referring to the violence in Manipur.

“I dare Alemao to explain how the Modi government is bringing ‘peace’ in Manipur,” Chodankar said.

