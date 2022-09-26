YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila on Monday alleged that the Congress backstabbed her father and late (undivided) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Addressing people on the 164th day of her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, Sharmila claimed that it was YSR who led the Congress to power twice in 2004 and 2009 and after 30 years of his dedication to the Congress, that party has backstabbed YSR and added his name to an FIR even after his death.

Sharmila on Monday crossed the 2,300 km mark under her padyatra. This is the highest distance covered by any political leader from this region, since the formation of Telangana.

From criticising the local MLA for his inability to develop the constituency, to targeting KCR-led TRS government for ignoring the region, Sharmila, who entered Sangareddy, attacked both the TRS government and local Congress MLA Jagga Reddy over lack of development there.

Sharmila claimed underdevelopment in Telangana, and how the father-son duo of KCR and KTR are busy making revenue for themselves, while the state is being pushed into a debt trap.

To mark the completion of 2,300 km, she unveiled a statue of her late father at Arutla village under the Kandi mandal of the Sangareddy Assembly segment.

She hit back at MLA Jagga Reddy after the latter alleged that she is working under the direction of the BJP, alleging that Jagga Reddy is a covert ally of KTR in the Congress, and is a turncoat politician who cannot be trusted.

The YSRTP leader said that Jagga Reddy does not have the right to speak against YSR, who was known for the stance he always took in politics. She said that her father has never ever changed parties, and stood up for the people of the region.

