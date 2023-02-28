INDIA

Congress’ balancing act? Now Sandeep Dikshit to meet L-G seeking action against Kejriwal govt

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress seems to be trying to do a balancing act by keeping the Delhi unit of the party, which is against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in good humour and at the same time targeting the BJP over the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case for the sake of opposition unity.

Party sources revealed on Tuesday that Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit will meet the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, on Wednesday demanding action against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The grounds on which action will be sought have not been disclosed yet.

The development came after differences cropped up between the Delhi unit of Congress and the central party leadership over extending support to Sisodia.

While the Delhi unit of the party welcomed the CBI action, veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday night flayed it, and termed all the probe agencies as “harassment tools” of the BJP-led Central government.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “We have the moral courage to rise for them (AAP) as opposition is being targeted by the government agencies. But when our leaders were interrogated for days and many in the opposition were also targeted, AAP did not utter a word… I think they did not have courage.”

However, she also said that “when Delhi was reeling under oxygen shortage, the AAP government was formulating liqour policy”.

She added that it was the Congress which had flagged the liquor policy, not the BJP which has seven MPs and more than half-a-dozen MLAs in Delhi.

According to sources, the state leaders are upset after being ‘snubbed’ by Ramesh, with some even privately alleging that the senior Congress leader has a ‘soft corner’ for AAP.

20230228-200002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid curfew lifted in 6 more UP districts

    Brewing in Bastar: Welcome to India’s newest coffee-producing region

    PCOS and its effects on skin and hair

    1.86 crore cases heard virtually by courts during pandemic