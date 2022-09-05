Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will traverse Maharashtra for 16 days covering 6 Lok Sabha constituencies from November 7 onwards, top party leaders said on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Working President and ex-Minister Jitu Patwari said that the Yatra – from Kanyakumari to Kashmir – will start from September 7, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“The present situation in the country is worrisome with seeds of hatred and inequality being sown. The integrity of the nation, known for unity in diversity, is at stake, with burning issues like inflation and unemployment. But the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ignoring all this,” said Patwari.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said instead of paying attention to national security or other critical problems confronting the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to Mumbai aiming for only political gains (in the BMC elections).

“We pray to Lord Ganesh to grant Shah the wisdom to work for the good of the people and not to sell the country,” Patole said.

State Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said that just as the entire country had united under Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Quit India’ slogan in August 1942, now is the time to join hands against the “tyrannical BJP regime”.

Patwari added that the politics of discrimination, disparities and hatred is on the rise since the past few years, and “there is a need to end it and create harmony among all” to protect the Constitution and save democracy.

He said that the Yatra will cover 3,500 km in 150 days, passing 12 states and 2 Union Territories, including 383 km in Maharashtra, with plans to increase the duration from 16 to 18 days.

Gandhi will interact directly with the masses, social groups, as the yawning gap of 10 per cent population owning 50 per cent of the country’s wealth is increasing, with 27 crore people still languishing below the poverty line.

“The Congress will highlight these economic disparities, social divisions, the stressed economy, political centralisation and focus on how the country belongs to all castes and religions, but this social harmony has sought to be disturbed in the past few years,” said Patwari.

Prominent leaders present included AICC’s Sunil Ahire, Wajahat Mirza, Rakesh Shetty, Devanand Pawar, Pramod More, Sachin Gunjal and others.

The Congress leaders said that even the country’s borders are not safe, China has intruded, elections are not yet held in Jammu & Kashmir, killings of Kashmiri Pandits has increased and the people of the entire country continue to suffer.

