INDIA

Congress, BJP blame game in TN assembly over fuel price hike

NewsWire
0
2

The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Thursday witnessed a verbal duel between the BJP and the Congress over the hike in petroleum and cooking gas prices.

The BJP charged at the Congress for leaving behind the payment pending in lieu of oil bonds of over 1.36 lakh crore and the Congress retorted asking why the saffron party had provided relief to specific corporates after collecting Rs 26.5 lakh crore as fuel taxes.

Congress legislative party leader K. Selvaperuthungai raised the issue of rising fuel prices in the House during zero hour. Referring to the virtual meeting the Prime Minister had with the Chief Ministers on Wednesday, he lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre over the rising fuel prices and said that the people are stretched out over the fuel price hike. He added that this is leading to spiralling prices of essential commodities also.

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran said that the policy of the UPA government that ruled the country till 2014 was the reason behind the hike in fuel prices, referring to the pending oil bond payments.

The BJP leader said that the Congress had ruled the country for several years and added that it was the BJP that had cut down on fuel prices. Nainar Nagenthran also acknowledged the DMK government that had cut down the state tax on fuel prices.

Selvaperunthagai accepted the argument on oil bonds but said that the BJP government had collected Rs 26,51,919 crore as fuel taxes since 2014 and asked why the BJP government had given huge loan waivers to specific corporates, led by Ambani and Adani.

Both the BJP and Congress legislators joined the discussion leading to a shouting match even as the BJP floor leader accepted that the Centre has collected Rs 26,51, 919 as fuel tax and added that the money was used for several social and welfare measures in the country.

20220428-184803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM’s people-friendly policies helped BJP win Belagavi civic polls: Nadda

    Postgraduate student found murdered in Bihar’s Khagaria

    Telangana minister finds fault with Guv for targeting govt

    Pediatric healthcare and the third wave of Covid-19