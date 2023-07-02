Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that the party’s blueprint for ‘new dawn’ in Telangana is ready.

A few hours before party MP Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Khammam, Kharge took to Twitter saying 3.8 crore people of Telangana want change.

The AICC President said that Rahul Gandhi’s Telangana Jana Garjana grand rally shall be voicing their shared aspirations.

“Our blueprint for a new dawn in Telangana is ready. We are strongly committed to the development and progress of Telangana based on social justice and equity,” tweeted Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Khammam on Sunday evening.

Kharge congratulated Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on the completion of 1,360 km long Padayatra. The CLP leader’s padyatra titled ‘People’s march’ will culminate at Khammam public meeting.

The AICC chief said several senior leaders will join the Congress party and strengthen the hands of the people. The Congress party is proud of the collective leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), he added.

Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who was recently suspended by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is set to join Congress party at Khammam public meeting along with his supporters.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due to be held later this year. After failing to capture power in Telangana twice despite claiming credit for carving out Telangana state, the Congress party will be trying to wrest power from BRS.

Khammam public meeting will be the first major public meeting by the Congress party in Telangana after the party stormed to power in neighbouring Karnataka.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8 immediately after winding up the poll campaign in Karnataka. At her maiden public meeting in Telangana, she had unveiled the party’s youth declaration.

The win in Karnataka has boosted the morale of the party. Last week, Sudhakar Reddy, former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and 33 other BRS leaders had decided to join Congress party after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Kharge in New Delhi.

The central and state leadership of the Congress party also held a meeting last week to chalk out the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections.

2023070232703