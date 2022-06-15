In the backdrop of the questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the three consecutive days, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday called for massive protests in front of Raj Bhavans and the Central government offices across the country for the next two days.

In the letter signed by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, it was stated that without any evidence and facts, the ED is being misused for seeking personal revenge and political vendetta.

“For the last three days, the Central government has turned the AICC headquarters into a fortress without allowing the office bearers and senior leaders to enter there. The police have been brutally manhandling the leaders, party functionaries, and workers and detaining them in different remote stations without citing any reason,” mentioned the letter.

“Most shockingly, today, the police forcefully entered the AICC headquarters and mercilessly beat up our workers and leaders inside the premises. The regime at the Centre is desperately using brutal force to crush all peaceful demonstrations and solidarity with this battle for truth,” the letter read.

Further, the letter directed all the workers to protest in solidarity with the fight for justice, calling for massive demonstrations in front of Raj Bhavans on Thursday at 11 a.m.

It also called for protests in front of all district headquarters and Central government offices across the country on Friday.

