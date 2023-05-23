INDIA

Congress calls meeting of Rajasthan leaders to discuss poll preparedness

Amid rumblings in Rajasthan, Congress has called a meeting of all the top state leaders in the national capital on May 26 to discuss poll preparations, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also invited and his former deputy Sachin Pilot likely to attend, party sources said on Tuesday.

According to the party sources, besides Gehlot and Pilot, Congress has called the in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and several other top leaders of the state to discuss the poll preparedness.

Briefing media, Randhawa said that the meeting of leaders of all the poll-bound states have been called for the meeting. “They (Gehlot and Pilot) are not the only leaders in Rajasthan. There are many other leaders. I am speaking to all of them, to leaders of all communities,” he said.

He was responding to a question about if any action has been planned against Pilot.

To another question about Pilot’s 15 days ultimatum to the party in the state, Randhawa said: “He has given an ultimatum to the CM. It is the CM who can respond to his ultimatum. When it comes to the Congress party, I will definitely respond to you.”

Asked if he has called Pilot for the meeting, he shot back that isn’t Pilot also the leader of the Congress.

According to party sources, the Congress will be discussing the poll preparedness and the party’s strategy for the desert state, where Pilot and Gehlot has been engaged in a bitter tussle for power in the state Congress unit and in government.

Pilot is continuously raising the issue of no action being taken against the corruption during BJP rule.

