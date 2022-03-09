INDIA

Congress candidate in Varanasi booked for objectionable language

By NewsWire
0
0

A case has been registered against former MP and Congress candidate Dr Rajesh Mishra, Pramod Krishnan, party spokesperson Mohan Prakash for using objectionable language on the people of Gujarat at Dashashwamedh police station, Varanasi.

A report has been filed by FST Magistrate, Assistant Engineer PWD, after examining the video that went viral on Tuesday.

According to Dashashwamedh Police Station Officer, Ashish Mishra, during the implementation of the code of conduct, a video was received on March 6, in which Congress candidate Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra is seen using indecent language on the people of a particular state.

During the investigation, it came to light that this video of March 5 is of Godowlia crossroads.

Objectionable language was also used in the video by Pramod Krishnan, Rajesh Mishra and Mohan Prakash.

