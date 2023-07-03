West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday again made her stand clear on the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as she accused it of adopting double standards at the national and state levels.

“In Delhi, the Congress is opposing the BJP. We are supporting them in the matter. But in Bengal, they are opposing Trinamool Congress. They are opposing me. They are maintaining twin strategies— one for Delhi and another for West Bengal. This cannot go on,” she said while virtually addressing a campaign rally of her Trinamool Congress at Birbhum for the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool President, also alleged that the BJP, the Congress, and the Left parties have joined hands in West Bengal against the her party.

“They are indirectly benefiting BJP in the state by opposing Trinamool Congress. This dual strategy cannot go on,” she said.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP, the Congress, and the Left Parties of jointly being responsible for the killing of six Trinamool workers since the polling dates were announced.

“All this are the joint handiwork of BJP, Congress and Left Parties. The opposition parties are doing whatever they want over the rural civic body polls,” she said.

This is not the first time that the Chief Minister has fired salvos against the Congress. Earlier she had said that in West Bengal, Trinamool would not be able to support Congress because of the latter’s understanding with the CPI-M in the state.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too have said in as many words that there is no question for his party to align with Trinamool in West Bengal. He had even described the recent meeting of the opposition parties at Patna as a wedding invitation which the Congress had to honour.

