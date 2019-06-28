Congress concerned over security breach at senior J&K leader’s house

Srinagar, June 28 (IANS) The State Congress unit on Friday expressed serious concern over some unknown persons barging into the native house of senior party leader, Peerzada Muhammad Syed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A Congress statement said on Friday that unknown persons tried to barge into the native house of Peerzada Muhammad Syed in Damhal Kushipora village during the intervening night of June 27-28.

The statement said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has expressed serious concern over the attempt by some unknown person to barge into the house of former PCC President, Peerzada Muhammad Syed at his native place in Damhal Khushipora.

“The Party has urged upon the police higher-ups to ascertain the identity of the persons, as that will help in exposing the motive behind this incident”.

Demanding a probe into the incident, the statement said, “Alert CRPF jawans deployed at the residence of Peerzada foiled the attempt and arrested one person who has reportedly been lodged in police station Achabal for interrogation, but the identity of the person was yet to be disclosed.

“Police must investigate the matter to unearth the conspiracy behind the attempts to breach the security at Peerzada’s house”.

