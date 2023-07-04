The Congress on Tuesday condemned the attack and attempted arson on the Indian Consulate in US’s San Francisco allegedly by supporters of Khalistan and called on the Centre to work with host governments to take all steps necessary to protect Indian diplomatic missions and personnel, and to ensure that the perpetrators of such attacks are brought to justice.

In a statement, Congress leader Pawan Khera said: “The Indian National Congress condemns the attack and attempted arson on the Indian Consulate building in San Francisco, reportedly by supporters of Khalistan.”

“We note with deep concern that this is the latest in a series of threats and attacks on Indian diplomatic missions – following an attack in the UK, threats of violence in Canada, and an earlier attack on the Consulate in San Francisco in March this year.

“In view of the serious and continuing threat, we call on the Government of India to work with host governments to take all steps necessary to protect Indian diplomatic missions and personnel, and to ensure that the perpetrators of such attacks are brought to justice,” Khera, who is the Chairman of the media and publicity department, said.

His remarks came after two men dressed in dark clothes walked up to the gate of the Indian consulate in San Francisco on July 2, poured some kind of inflammable liquid on it from a container and set it on fire in a stunning breach of security as the same facility was attacked earlier in March. The fire department put out the fire before it could spread. No one was injured in the incident because of the timing of the incident, none of the staff was at hand and it was too early for public dealings.

Indian officials took up the incident locally with San Francisco authorities, the California government and, eventually, President Joe Biden’s administration.

Indian officials have taken up the incident with US authorities, specially the FBI, which is already investigating the March attack on the same mission. No one had been arrested in connection to the incident so far. Khalistani separatists had vandalised the mission in March in a breach of security so serious that it was condemned by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The latest incident is being seen thus as part of a chain of serious attacks on Indian facilities in the US and there are worries that diplomats could be targeted next.

