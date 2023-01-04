INDIA

Congress constitutes team to assess Gujarat loss

NewsWire
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set a fact finding committee to evaluate the results of the recent Assembly elections in Gujarat and suggest measures to be taken.

The committee, to be headed by Nitin Raut and comprising Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka as members, will submit a report to Kharge within two weeks.

The Congress faced its worst-ever rout in these Assembly elections, and the party has alleged that it was because of the ruling party’s money and muscle power, coupled with blatant misuse of the state machinery, and the Election Commission remaining a mute spectator to the complaints lodged by the Congress.

