Congress defers its rally against price rise to Sept 4 due to Covid spike

The Congress has deferred its proposed ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally scheduled for August 28 to September 4 due to the prevailing Covid situation in the national capital. The decision was taken at a meeting of the AICC and state leaders.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Congress’ ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi has been rescheduled from August 28 to September 4. The rally will send a powerful message to the insensitive Modi Sarkar.”

The Congress had called a meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, PCC presidents, legislature party leaders and other heads on Thursday to prepare for the rally against inflation and unemployment, which was proposed on August 28.

The party feels that the August 5 agitation on the same issues was successful, during which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, among many others, were detained by the police.

The Congress is also organising ‘Mehangai Chaupals’ or interactive meetings at mandis, retail markets and other locations in all the Assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23, party sources said.

The party will print booklets that will be distributed to all the state organisations which will then be translated and printed in local languages for distribution among the public.

On August 22, ‘Dilli Chalo Halla Bol’ rallies will be organiseed in every state and after that on August 25, rallies will be held at the district level and then at the block level on August 27 across the country.

