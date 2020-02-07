Congress delegation meets Sri Lankan PM in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A delegation of Congress including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Rahul Gandhi met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa here on Friday and discussed ways to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Rahul Gandhi took to twitter and wrote, “A delegation of Congress Party leaders met with Mahinda Rajapaksa, PM of Sri Lanka in Delhi yesterday. We had a friendly and cordial discussion on a wide range of issues, including ways to strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”

Rahul Gandhi also shared a picture of the Congress delegation including him and Singh along with senior party leader Anand Sharma meeting the Sri Lankan Prime Minister.

Rajapaksa arrived here on Friday on his four-day visit to India.

During his first overseas visit since his brother Gotabaya was elected President in November last year, Rajapaksa would hold talks on a number of key areas including trade, defence and maritime security cooperation.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister will also have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

