Congress leaders on Thursday condemned newly-joined BJP leader Hardik Patel’s allegations against Patidar workers and demand that he apologise to them for calling them “anti-social”.

Addressing a press conference, party leader Indravijaysinh Gohil and party spokesman Manish Doshi demanded that Patel apologise for the statement he made against Patidars, having that “during the Patidar movement, anti-social elements had indulged in violence, they damaged public property, and cases are registered against them”.

The Congress leaders said that it is an insult to Patidars, who stood with him during the agitation, and questioned about what the BJP has promised Patel that he has started alleging and criticising his own associates, adding that he should tell about this “lollipop” (promise) to his Patidar brothers.

Gohil said: “Patel wished for a grand event (for his entry) but the BJP poured cold water on his wish. When cases are still pending against Patidars, Patel joined the party and ensured that he has a job at hand. He should clarify and explain to Patidars why he joined the BJP even before cases are withdrawn.”

Earlier in the day, Congress state President Jagdish Thakor had questioned the BJP for inducting Patel, asking what was the compulsion to take the leader “who has abused BJP ideology, its leaders, and yet the party admitted him”.

