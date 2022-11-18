INDIA

Congress demands inquiry into foodgrain ‘smuggling’ in Goa

NewsWire
0
0

In the backdrop of an alleged foodgrain smuggling racket busted by Goa Police, the Congress on Friday demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter headed by a retired high court judge.

“The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has decided to demand for a high-level inquiry under a retired high court judge of all procurements and distribution of foodgrains and commodities by the state government from 2020 onwards,” Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said while addressing a press conference after the CLP meeting.

MLAs Carlos Alvares Ferreira, Altone DaCosta and GPCC President Amit Patkar were present at the presser.

“The insensitive and irresponsible BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has failed in every sector, which has now resulted in the collapse of administration in Goa,” Alemao said.

He said that Congress will approach the Governor and seek his immediate intervention in this issue.

The Crime Branch of Goa Police had on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly stealing rice and wheat from the civil supply department’s godown for smuggling in Karnataka.

The police seized 761 rice bags and 253 bags containing wheat in this connection.

The police have said that the accused persons were smuggling rice bags and wheat bags stolen from the civil supply godowns from Goa. However, the civil supply department has clarified that there is no ‘mismatch’ in their storage and supply.

Civil supply director Gopal Parsekar said that they had sought a report of stock from all the 11 godowns in the state, which suggested that there is no mismatch in the records of storage and supply.

“We have not found any shortage (of rice and wheat) in our godowns. Everything is okay,” Parsekar said.

The Goa government has come under fire over this alleged food grain smuggling racket busted by the police.

20221119-003602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-T dept finds tax evasion by mining, sugar and liquor firm

    Unhappy with his role, Satya Tiwari to quit ‘Rang Jaun Tere...

    National Esports Championships to select Asian Games squad kicks off

    19 IRS officers posted in ED given extension in deputation