The North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) claimed on Wednesday that the Central government has been neglecting Manipur, and demanded taking urgent steps for resolving the crisis and to end the perturbing uncertainty prevailing in the valley and hills of the state.

Pradyut Bordoloi, NECCC convener and Congress MP from Assam, and NECCC general secretary Diganta Chaudhury said that despite “double-engine” government functioning in Manipur, the situation of the state is very alarming with no Union minister bothering to visit the state to take stock of the situation since the clashes erupted on May 3.

Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Guwahati on Thursday, ‘skipping’ Manipur, where, according to NECCC, over 70 people have been killed in ethnic violence since May 3.

It said that despite the explosive situation in Manipur, the Union government has remained a silent spectator.

The NECCC has put forward six questions to the Central government.

These include, i) When will the Centre show accountability while innocent people are suffering? ii) When the ban on internet service will be lifted? iii) What is the stand of the government on the demand of a separate tribal state? iv) What steps have been taken for recovery of about 1,420 weapons looted from police armoury since the outbreak of the violence? v) When the peace talks between 24 Kuki-Zomi insurgent groups will resume? vi) What steps have the Union Home Ministry taken for granting adequate compensation to all those who lost their property during the conflict in Manipur?

The Congress has been demanding immediate imposition of President’s Rule in BJP-ruled Manipur.

