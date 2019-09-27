Congress denied permission for ‘Nyay Yatra’

Shahjahanpur, Sep 30 (IANS) Congress leaders on Sunday claimed that the district administrative authorities have denied permission to “Nyay Yatra” seeking justice for Shahjahanpur victim.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada tweeted, “The nyay yatra by @INCIndia in solidarity with the victimised Shahjahanpur girl will go ahead full strength. The Yogi govt cannot crush the democratic right to protest against a crime. The fight for justice will not be silenced.”

Congress has planned to begin Nyay Yatra march on Monday from Congress district office to Lucknow.

Congress has alleged that the state government is shielding the accused.

