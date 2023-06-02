INDIA

Congress does not make hollow promises like BJP: Rahul on 5 K’taka guarantees

Hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced to implement the five guarantees that the party promised in its manifesto, former party chief Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the BJP, saying his party does not make hollow promises as it believes in delivering.

“What Congress says it delivers, it does not make hollow promises like the BJP. In Karnataka five guarantees have been implemented. Under Griha Jyoti 200 units of free electricity, under Griha Lakshmi Rs 2,000 to women members, under Anna Bhagya, poor to get Rs 10 kg rice, under Yuva Nidhi Rs 3,000 to graduate youths and under Shakti free travel to women in buses,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

His remarks came after Siddaramaiah declared that all five guarantees would be implemented within this financial year, and also announced the dates for the same. The Chief Minister made the announcement on Friday after a a three-hour cabinet meeting and said all the schemes would be implemented without any bias of caste, religion and language for the people of Karnataka.

