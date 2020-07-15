Congress doors not closed for Pilot: Pande

Jaipur, July 15 (IANS) A day after the Congress cracked the whip on Sachin Pilot by removing him as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress unit chief, party leader Avinash Pande on Wednesday maintained that all doors are not yet closed on the disgruntled leader.

In a tweet, the All India Congress Committee General Secretary and incharge of party affairs in Rajasthan said: “The doors are not closed for Pilot in the party. May God give him wisdom and he understands his mistake. I pray that he comes out of the BJP’s make-believe trap.”

His remarks came after Pilot made it clear that he will not join the BJP.

Pilot alleged that some leaders in Rajasthan were trying to fuel speculation that he will join the BJP.

Pilot was sacked on Tuesday as both PCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister for leading the rebellion against the leadership of Ashok Gehlot.

–IANS

aks/tsb