Congress’ EVKS Elangovan sworn-in as MLA in TN Assembly

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan was sworn-in as an MLA on Friday. Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M.Appavu administered the oath to the newly elected legislator.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, ministers, legislators, Congress leaders and alliance partners were present during the swearing-in ceremony. The Congress leader is entering the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the second time after a gap of 38 years. He was previously an MLA in 1984.

Elangovan defeated his nearest rival K.S. Thenarasu of the AIADMK, winning by a margin of 66,087 votes in the by-election to the Erode East Assembly constituency. The poll was necessitated following the demise of the sitting MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Congress, the son of EVKS Elangovan.

