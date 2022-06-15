The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint at a local police station against the Delhi Police officials who allegedly manhandled the party members during a protest on Wednesday. The complaint was lodged at the Tughlak Road Police Station in New Delhi district.

A delegation of senior leaders including Avinash Pande, Harish Choudhary, Pranav Jha and Challa Vamshi Reddy met the ACP and Station House Officer and presented a detailed written complaint highlighting the alleged illegal actions of Delhi police officials regarding allegedly entering party HQ and attacking workers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress party had alleged that Delhi police personnel entered the premises of the party headquarters and baton-charged the workers.

Infuriated over the development, party’s spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, conducted a special media briefing soon after the incident.

“This is blatantly criminal trespass. The Goondaism and Delhi Police has reached its zenith. We are protesting in a democratic way but this goondaism will not be tolerated. It will be accounted for. Let all the police officers who are acting as puppets of the Narendra Modi government in order to please their masters know this will not go unpunished, we will remember and a suitable action both civil and criminal will be taken,” he said.

He also demanded an FIR be lodged against all officers of Delhi police who have committed criminal trespass by forcibly entering the headquarters of the Congress.

“We demand their suspension and an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

Denying all such allegations, the Delhi Police said that it is untrue and false news and no such incident took place.

20220615-235601