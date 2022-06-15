INDIA

Congress files complaint against Delhi Police

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint at a local police station against the Delhi Police officials who allegedly manhandled the party members during a protest on Wednesday. The complaint was lodged at the Tughlak Road Police Station in New Delhi district.

A delegation of senior leaders including Avinash Pande, Harish Choudhary, Pranav Jha and Challa Vamshi Reddy met the ACP and Station House Officer and presented a detailed written complaint highlighting the alleged illegal actions of Delhi police officials regarding allegedly entering party HQ and attacking workers.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress party had alleged that Delhi police personnel entered the premises of the party headquarters and baton-charged the workers.

Infuriated over the development, party’s spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, conducted a special media briefing soon after the incident.

“This is blatantly criminal trespass. The Goondaism and Delhi Police has reached its zenith. We are protesting in a democratic way but this goondaism will not be tolerated. It will be accounted for. Let all the police officers who are acting as puppets of the Narendra Modi government in order to please their masters know this will not go unpunished, we will remember and a suitable action both civil and criminal will be taken,” he said.

He also demanded an FIR be lodged against all officers of Delhi police who have committed criminal trespass by forcibly entering the headquarters of the Congress.

“We demand their suspension and an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

Denying all such allegations, the Delhi Police said that it is untrue and false news and no such incident took place.

20220615-235601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab Congress MLA assaults man for asking about constituency work

    Armaan Malik launches menswear linen campaign for top fashion brand

    HC bail verdict in Delhi riots sets ‘dangerous precedent’, SC told

    BJP accuses AAP govt of creating panic for oxygen crunch; Sisodia...