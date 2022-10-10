INDIA

Congress files counter-complaint against BJP after NCPCR complaint

A Congress delegation on Monday met the Election Commission after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights filed a complaint against it for using children in its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and filed a counter-complaint against the BJP.

The delegation comprised of Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, and Supriya Shrinate.

Shrinate said: “We met the Election Commission on a very frivolous complaint that was filed by the NCPCR that is meant to protect children’s rights and instead, they are actually indulging in electioneering and all sorts of bogus allegations the commission had got… of course, this was a frivolous complaint and we have actually filed a counter complaint against the BJP and its functionaries on how they are using children in a malafide way and in a rather perverse order.”

The Congress said that the BJP is nervous after success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and is making the NCPCR file a bogus complaint.

Ramesh said: “There is no violation of the Representation of People’s Act during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and we do not understand why Election Commission has given us a notice on the complaint of the NCPCR.”

