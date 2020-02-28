Congress flays govt over rise in fuel prices

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre over rise in fuel prices, saying that prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have fallen in comparison to the fuel prices.

Taking to Twitter, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Today the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 71.94 per litre and diesel Rs 64.10 per litre, but the price of aviation fuel is Rs 56.85 a litre. The fuel prices of scooter, car, tractor and motorcycle have become expensive, whereas, the aviation fuel price has become cheaper, Modi hai to mumkin hai.”

The Congress has been attacking the government regarding inflation in essential items including petroleum products. The party also held a protest when the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinder were raised after the Delhi Assembly elections.

The price of petrol was cut by 22-23 paise per litre and that of diesel by 20-21 paise per litre. Even though international crude oil prices rose marginally due to an expected production cut, the fuel prices saw a further decline across all major cities in India on Monday.

Petrol now costs Rs 71.49 per litre in Delhi, Rs 77.18 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 74.16 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 74.28 per litre in Chennai after the price cut.

Diesel costs Rs 64.10 a litre in Delhi, Rs 67.13 a litre in Mumbai, Rs Rs 66.43 a litre in Kolkata and 67.65 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation website.

