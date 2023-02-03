The Congress on Friday constituted an Organising Committee and Reception Committee for its three-day 85th plenary session to be held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur from February 24 to 26.

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal has been appointed the chairman of the Organising Committee, while General Secretary Tariq Anwar has been appointed as its convenor. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are the special invitees to the committee. The members of the committee include all Steering Committee members.

The party also constituted a Reception Committee headed by Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam, with Baghel as its co-Chairman. All ministers and MLAs of the Congress have been included in the 112-member Reception Committee for the plenary session.

“The Congress President has constituted the Organising Committee and the Reception Committee for the 85th plenary session of the Indian National Congress, to be held from 24th to 26th February, 2023, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect,” said a statement issued by General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

Congress leaders from across the country will participate in the three-day mega conclave where all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates would ratify the Presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge.

