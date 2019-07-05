Congress government changed names of BJP schemes in Budget: Ex-CM Vasundhara

Jaipur, July 10 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday accused the Congress government of simply changing names of schemes introduced by the previous BJP government and of bringing nothing new in the state Budget.

“Congress has just changed names of our schemes. ‘Bhamashah’ scheme was changed to Rajasthan Jan Aadhar Card, Grameen Gaurav Path was changed to Vikaas Path, Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan was changed to Rajeev Gandhi Jal Sanchay Yojana, Kisaan Raahat Aayog was changed to Krishik Kalyan Kosh and many alike. In each civic unit, Ambedkar Bhavan Yojana was also ours,” she said.

This proves that these schemes were quite good and hence the current government had to continue them, she added.

People of the state had big expectations from these schemes however, they were left disappointed as neither farmers got complete waivers, nor unemployed got unemployment allowance, Raje said.

Overall, the youth, women, farmers, traders, and the poor were all disappointed, she said.

