Amid the ongoing political restlessness in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress General Secretary K. C. Venugopal will call on Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Monday evening, party officials said.

The meeting comes ahead of a possible port of call at the Thackeray residence ‘Matoshri’ by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, as indicated by leaders of both sides.

The Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut had extended an invite to both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as Kharge during his meeting with them in New Delhi last week.

Later, Kharge-Thackeray had a telephonic conversation as relations between the two parties had gone rocky after Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments on Swatantryaveer V.D. Savarkar.

Subsequently, NCP President Sharad Pawar’s comments on how Thackeray did not consult the MVA partners before quitting as CM in June 2022 came up, creating a fresh crisis.

Thackeray, along with Raut, met Pawar and Supriya Sule at their home last week and the issue was reportedly sorted out.

“The meeting between Thackeray and Venugopal will further strengthen the Opposition unity in Maharashtra. More such interactions are planned in the coming weeks,” a senior Maharashtra Congress leader said.

Raut said that Venugopal and Thackeray are likely to discuss the upcoming civic, Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections with a target of bagging a majority in all the polls.

He also lauded the Congress’ efforts at uniting the Opposition at the national level to ensure there were no blockages for ‘the winds of change’ sweeping across the country now.

“Rahul Gandhi is a popular leader who is valiantly fighting dictatorial forces and the people will support him. The United Opposition can bring about a change in the 2024 elections,” said Raut.

