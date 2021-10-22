Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday said that the party had better strike rate than the RJD in 2019 parliamentary election in Bihar.

“The Congress won one seat out of 40 in Bihar while the RJD’s score was zero,” Kanhaiya Kumar said after he arrived with two young leaders Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani to campaign in the bypolls tp Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur scheduled on October 30.

Addressing the party’s workers in Congress state headquarter Sadakat Ashram here, he said that Congress has the history of never going with BJP while the other parties have had coalition with it once or twice in the past.

“Yes, I admit that some individual leaders like (Jyotiraditya) Scindia went with BJP but Congress has never gone with it and I am confident that the party will never go with it in future,” Kanhaiya Kumar said.

“I firmly believe that change cannot be done only if we defeat the BJP in Gujarat. Gandhi was born in Gujarat but he achieved the title of Mahatma after he came to Bihar. The people of Bihar made him Mahatma,” he added.

“Some people have divided the society into castes and religions. It is a big conspiracy. Congress has the history of fighting against conspirators to make society united. Congress will do the same in Bihar to help people standing in the last lines of society,” he said

