INDIA

Congress hails scientists, academics for challenging obscurantism after discussion over UAPA cancelled

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the BJP after several scientists, academics and students wrote to the Director of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to protest last minute cancellation of a discussion on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act saying they should be applauded as they offer a beacon of hope in these trying times.

The Congress also said that the scientists, academics have earlier challenged obscurantism and the assault on scientific temper which has the tacit backing of the ruling establishment in New Delhi.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “The courage of the academics must be applauded. They offer a beacon of hope in these most trying of times. It is not the first time that distinguished members of our scientific community have fearlessly come out in defence of democratic values enshrined in our Constitution.”

“They have earlier challenged obscurantism and the assault on scientific temper which has the tacit backing of the ruling establishment in New Delhi,” Ramesh, who is also the communication in-charge of Congress said.

His remarks came after around 500 scientists, academics, and students wrote to the director of the IISc, Bangalore to protest the last-minute cancellation of a discussion on UAPA and urged the institute to ensure the freedom of expression for members of IISc.

The discussion, which was scheduled for June 28, was titled ‘Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Prisons and the Criminal Justice System.’ was cancelled on June 27.

